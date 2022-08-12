Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 2,186 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

    12 August 2022 09:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,186 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

    1,010 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 416 in Almaty, 241 in Shymkent, 95 in Aktobe region, 12 in Atyrau region, 49 in East Kazakhstan, 150 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 53 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,336,456.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    21,749 treated for COVID-19
    672 more beat COVID-19 last day
    Over 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh capital back to green COVID-19 zone
    Popular
    1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty