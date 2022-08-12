Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2,186 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
12 August 2022 09:28

2,186 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,186 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

1,010 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 416 in Almaty, 241 in Shymkent, 95 in Aktobe region, 12 in Atyrau region, 49 in East Kazakhstan, 150 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 53 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,336,456.


Related news
21,749 treated for COVID-19
672 more beat COVID-19 last day
Over 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
21,749 treated for COVID-19
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
1,480 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive