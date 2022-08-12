12 August 2022 09:28

2,186 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,186 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

1,010 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 416 in Almaty, 241 in Shymkent, 95 in Aktobe region, 12 in Atyrau region, 49 in East Kazakhstan, 150 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 53 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,336,456.