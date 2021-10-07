2,063 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 898,225

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,063 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

281 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 423 in Almaty, 68 in Shymkent, 67 in Akmola region, 111 in Aktobe region, 197 in Almaty region, 51 in Atyrau region, 140 in East Kazakhstan, 46 in Zhambyl region, 70 in West Kazakhstan, 172 in Karaganda region, 97 in Kostanay region, 39 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 140 in Pavlodar region, 108 in North Kazakhstan, 43 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 898,225.