Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

2,060 restaurants, 163 hotels severely damaged after Beirut's blasts

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 August 2020, 16:35
2,060 restaurants, 163 hotels severely damaged after Beirut's blasts

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM - Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotels Owners in Lebanon, announced on Monday that 2,060 restaurants and 163 hotels were severely damaged by Beirut port's explosions, Elnashra news website reported, Xinhua reports.

Ashkar noted that the cost of fixing the hotels damage ranges between 100,000 U.S. dollars and 14 million U.S. dollars per hotel while adding that it is hard to assess the indirect losses caused by the full or partial closure of hotels.

Ashkar said that more than half of employees in the tourism sector have lost their jobs given the damage caused by the explosions.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

This has caused great damage to a big part of the city.


Incidents    Industry   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan