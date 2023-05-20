Go to the main site
    2,000 to compete in Astana Half Marathon 2023

    20 May 2023, 15:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 21 the Kazakh capital will host the 2023 Astana Half Marathon. The runners will choose 21.1 km or 5 km race distances, Kazinform cites the akimat’s official website.

    The half marathon is organized by the Astana Marathon with the support of the Astana akimat.

    It is a perfect start for the first timers to get trained for the Astana Marathon 2023 with the main distance of 42.2 km scheduled for September 3.

    Some 2,000 aged 16-75 years old from Great Britain, the U.S., Poland, Russia, Ukraine and all over Kazakhstan registered for the half marathon.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

