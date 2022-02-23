2,000 social projects realized as part of youth corps development project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «2,000 social projects were implemented as part of the youth corps development project,» Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yergaliyev said.

The youth corps development project was launched in 2016. Its main goal is to support vulnerable youth and develop their skills. For the past five years the project turned into a brand. The project brought positive effect. 10,000 young people took part in the project, 9,000 of them completed it successfully. Over 2,000 social projects were developed over the last four years. 20% of them were executed in rural settlements, 20% in the sphere of education, 10 % in the sphere of culture. Some of the projects were purposed to boost social sphere. Language courses, computer clubs, sewing and beauty salons of great importance opened in rural settlements. It gave youth an opportunity to develop their projects and work further.

Besides, a number of measures under the Zhas Project were taken to solve strategic tasks of the country.



