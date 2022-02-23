Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Youth policy

    2,000 social projects realized as part of youth corps development project

    23 February 2022, 12:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «2,000 social projects were implemented as part of the youth corps development project,» Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yergaliyev said.

    The youth corps development project was launched in 2016. Its main goal is to support vulnerable youth and develop their skills. For the past five years the project turned into a brand. The project brought positive effect. 10,000 young people took part in the project, 9,000 of them completed it successfully. Over 2,000 social projects were developed over the last four years. 20% of them were executed in rural settlements, 20% in the sphere of education, 10 % in the sphere of culture. Some of the projects were purposed to boost social sphere. Language courses, computer clubs, sewing and beauty salons of great importance opened in rural settlements. It gave youth an opportunity to develop their projects and work further.

    Besides, a number of measures under the Zhas Project were taken to solve strategic tasks of the country.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Social support Youth of Kazakhstan State-of-the-Nation Address 2014 Social Benefits
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry