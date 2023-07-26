2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 2,000 people were evacuated from three hotels at Vieste in Puglia Tuesday due to a threatening wildfire.

About two thousand guests of the three large accommodation facilities in Vieste were evacuated due to the vast fire that broke out in Baia San Felice in Vieste, ANSA reports.

Tourists are leaving the facilities Residence Gattarella, Hotel Portonovo and Hotel Gargano to go to a gym in the center of Vieste, set up by the municipality so that they can spend the night there «in case they can not return to the structures», said Vieste Mayor Giuseppe Nobiletti.

The situation is said to be complex because the flames are fed by the strong wind. Some Canadairs are also in action.

On the ground, Carabinieri forest guards, firefighters and civil protection workers are working.

Local police officers were also on site to divert traffic.