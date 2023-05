1yo toddler falls out of window, seriously injured

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A one-year-old toddler is in critical condition after falling out of the window in Kostanay, Kazinform refers to the regional emergency situations department.

The child left unattended climbed to the window sill and fell out of the third-floor apartment window.

The kid was rushed to the intensive care unit with a closed craniocerebral injury.