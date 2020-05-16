1st Virtual Forum of OIC News Agencies to focus on role of news agencies in supporting anti-coronavirus efforts

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - His Excellency Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Acting Minister of Media, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), will sponsor the First Virtual Forum of the Union to be held on Saturday, 23 Ramadan 1441 AH (16 May 2020), under the theme «The Role of News Agencies in Supporting Anti-Coronavirus Efforts», Kazinform has learnt from the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA).

The forum will be held in the attendance of His Excellency Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, and President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar, as well as the Directors of News Agencies in the OIC countries, and the Permanent Representatives to the Organization.

The forum aims to highlight the role played by news agencies as reliable sources of information; and to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic; provide an opportunity for the exchange of experiences among news agencies and present their expertise in dissemination of authentic knowledge and information; refute fake news and rumors; and come up with a guide document and recommendations to benefit from these experiences.

During the forum, His Excellency the Acting Media Minister, Chairman of the Union's Executive Council will launch the virtual annual activities and training program, which will benefit 2,200 media professionals from the OIC countries, in implementation of the UNA General Assembly resolution that recommended organizing training workshops for the employees of the member agencies, in order to be able to use the latest technologies and work practices, as well as promoting communication between them.

On this occasion, Assistant Director General of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) Zayed Sultan Abdullah praised the great care provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, for the Union, which is headquartered in the Kingdom, one of the biggest supporters of the Union's programs and projects.

The UNA Assistant Director General also valued the initiative of His Excellency the Minister of Media, Chairman of the Union Executive Council, to sponsor the forum, preside over its opening session, and launch the Union's activities and programs.



