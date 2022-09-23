Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments
1st Vice Minister of Digital Development relieved of his duties
23 September 2022, 11:29

1st Vice Minister of Digital Development relieved of his duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Zhaslan Madiyev of his duties as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Madiyev born in 1983 in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Since January 2022 up to present served as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Photo: primeminister.kz


Read also
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Arken Arystanov relieved of his duties
Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore
New rector of Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute named
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Industry
Akhylbek Kurishbayev to head research institute
Head of children’s rights protection committee named
New chief sanitary doctor of Almaty region named
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive