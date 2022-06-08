Go to the main site
    1st Ulttyk kuryltai meeting to take place this month in Ulytau region

    8 June 2022, 19:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - One of the important tasks of the Ulttyk kuryltai is to develop ideas and steps to further promote public consolidation, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Kazakh Secretary of State Yerlan Karin.

    «The first meeting of Ulttyk kuryltak (National Meeting) is to take place on June 16 in newly established Ulytau region. The consultative advisory body will include Parliament deputies, reps of the People's Assembly, civil society, political parties, entrepreneurs, and prominent experts. as well as members of regional public councils. One of the important tasks of the Ulttyk kuryltai is to develop ideas and steps to further promote public consolidation,» wrote Karin.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ulytau region
