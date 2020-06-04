Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

    4 June 2020, 18:55

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The first Turkish-made, high-resolution earth observation satellite is set for launch next year, said Turkish officials on Thursday.

    The new satellite, called the Imece, is an important step to meet the needs of Turkey's military and civilian sectors for high-resolution images from indigenous technology, said participants at a meeting hosted by Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

    Final assembly of the satellite is being done jointly by Turkey's ministries of technology, defense, and transportation.

    Following the successful completion of tests, production of the pioneering satellite is set to begin.

    Source: Anadolu Agency

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Space exploration World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region