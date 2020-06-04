Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

4 June 2020, 18:55
1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The first Turkish-made, high-resolution earth observation satellite is set for launch next year, said Turkish officials on Thursday.

The new satellite, called the Imece, is an important step to meet the needs of Turkey's military and civilian sectors for high-resolution images from indigenous technology, said participants at a meeting hosted by Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

Final assembly of the satellite is being done jointly by Turkey's ministries of technology, defense, and transportation.

Following the successful completion of tests, production of the pioneering satellite is set to begin.

Source: Anadolu Agency


Space exploration    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023