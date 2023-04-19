Go to the main site
    1st stage of large political changes completed, President

    19 April 2023, 10:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has started its work in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    «The Majilis and maslikhat elections were recently held in Kazakhstan. The new Government was formed. Therefore, it can be said that, the first stage of political changes is concluded. We should rebuild the country's socioeconomic relations. We should focus on certain measures. We have to outline socioeconomic tasks and goals today. The Government and akims of all levels will work further relying on the said tasks,» the Head of State addressing those present

    The Head of State said representatives of maslikhats are taking part in today’s session which is indicative of certain political changes.

    «It is crucial to establish efficient relations between executive and representative branches. They should complement one another and support in case of need. It will give an opportunity for effective implementation if the state policy and open a door for taking decisions under due consideration of the interests of the country,» the President said.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

