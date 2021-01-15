Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    1st session of Parliament of VII convocation unveils in Kazakh capital

    15 January 2021, 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation kicked off in Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to address the joint session of the Parliament. Deputies of the new Majilis, senators, members of the Government, heads and representatives of state bodies are taking part in it.

    On January 14 the Head of State signed a decree on convocation of the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation.

    As earlier reported, three political parties gained seats in the Majilis.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Parliament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region