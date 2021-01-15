1st session of Parliament of VII convocation unveils in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation kicked off in Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to address the joint session of the Parliament. Deputies of the new Majilis, senators, members of the Government, heads and representatives of state bodies are taking part in it.

On January 14 the Head of State signed a decree on convocation of the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation.

As earlier reported, three political parties gained seats in the Majilis.