Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

1st session of Parliament of VII convocation unveils in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 January 2021, 10:05
1st session of Parliament of VII convocation unveils in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation kicked off in Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to address the joint session of the Parliament. Deputies of the new Majilis, senators, members of the Government, heads and representatives of state bodies are taking part in it.

On January 14 the Head of State signed a decree on convocation of the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation.

As earlier reported, three political parties gained seats in the Majilis.


Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023