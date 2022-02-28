Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    1st repatriation flight with Kazakhstanis on board leaves Poland

    28 February 2022, 16:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first repatriation flights with 175 nationals of Kazakhstan on board has jetted off from Poland, Kazinform reports.

    The Airbus A321 airplane owned by Air Astana company left the Polish city of Katowice at 10:30 am local time and is expected to make a technical stop in Atyrau at 19:20 pm local time. The flight is believed to land in Almaty city at 00:30 am local time.

    The second repatriation flight is scheduled for 1 March. It will tentatively jet off from Katowice at 2:15 am local time and arrive in Atyrau city at 11:35 am local time.

    Earlier it was reported that there is a plan to offer three repatriation flights to the nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine. All repatriation flights are set to evacuate Kazakhstanis from Katowice.



    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Ukraine Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President