1st repatriation flight with Kazakhstanis on board leaves Poland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first repatriation flights with 175 nationals of Kazakhstan on board has jetted off from Poland, Kazinform reports.

The Airbus A321 airplane owned by Air Astana company left the Polish city of Katowice at 10:30 am local time and is expected to make a technical stop in Atyrau at 19:20 pm local time. The flight is believed to land in Almaty city at 00:30 am local time.

The second repatriation flight is scheduled for 1 March. It will tentatively jet off from Katowice at 2:15 am local time and arrive in Atyrau city at 11:35 am local time.

Earlier it was reported that there is a plan to offer three repatriation flights to the nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine. All repatriation flights are set to evacuate Kazakhstanis from Katowice.