    1st meeting of Water Council takes place at Government

    11 March 2022, 15:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held the first meeting of the Water Council discussing the issues of electricity exchanges between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and water provision of the southern regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    In order to improve the water resources management in Kazakhstan, the Water Council under the chairmanship of the Kazakh PM was set up. Its aim is to elaborate recommendations and proposals on issues of national priority in the water management policy.

    The Kazakh and Kyrgyz sides concluded the agreements based on mutually beneficial terms on electricity exchange and water provision.

    «It is of priority to provide the southern regions of Kazakhstan with water resources. Social tranquility and well-being of citizens are the main tasks of the Government. Te issue is under special control,» said Smailov.

    The Kazakh energy minister was charged with ensuring electricity shortages do not occur and taking tough measures against grey mining.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

