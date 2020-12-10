Go to the main site
    1st meeting of Nur Otan Party’s Campaign Office held online

    10 December 2020, 20:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first meeting of the national campaign office of the Nur Otan Party made up of around 400 activists and candidates on party lists has taken place vie videoconference, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Head of the Nur Otan Party campaign office, Baurzhan Baibek, around 7 thousand citizens of the country including primary winners, public figures, incumbent deputies, and others from 216 regional campaign offices with own campaign plans and constituency meetings are to be deployed.

    As part of the national campaign the Nur Otan Party is to hold over 300 events in 35 cities and 82 districts. All 6,400 candidates are to hold meetings with voters, covering at least over 9 million Kazakhstanis taking into account online events.

    According to the press service of the Party, the special website nurotan2021.kz hosting the election programs and party lists has been launched.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

