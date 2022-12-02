1st meeting of Kazakh-Indonesian discussion club held in Jakarta

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – The first meeting of the Kazakh-Indonesian Discussion Club was held with the participation of academic and expert circles of Indonesia. The agenda of the meeting included such issues as political reforms and the results of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Kazakh-Indonesian relations, as well as an overview of current global economic processes, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Bambang Susanto, Head of the International Department of UPNV Jakarta University, noted that the current political processes in Kazakhstan have a positive impact on the development of civil society in the country, as a result of which a more effective and balanced model of relations between the state and society is being formed.

According to Rahmat Pramono, Lecturer at the Training Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the package of political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan differs in its large-scale nature from limiting the powers of the president and reformatting the functions of parliament to strengthening the role of local representative agencies and strengthening the role of civil society institutions. He stated that the election results, namely the high voter turnout, indicate the broad support of the population for this course aimed at forming a new political system.

Regarding the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Viramalla Anjaya, an analyst at the Southeast Asia Research Center, noted during the discussion that the Conference has the potential to become a common platform for discussing issues relevant to the Asian region, since, unlike the American, European and African regions, similar structures have not been created in Asia before.

Ivan Viranataatmadja, Senior Researcher of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia, praised the activities of the CICA, emphasizing the importance of its further evolutionary development.

Foster Gultom, Senior Adviser to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry and lecturer at Budi Luhur University, noted that the cooperation between CICA and ASEAN on the issue of defining collective measures to promote peace, security and stability in Asia has great prospects. He believes that with proper consolidation of the efforts of the two platforms, interregional cooperation will reach a new qualitative level.

In addition, the speakers exchanged views on the latest trends in the global economy, necessary measures to strengthen Kazakh-Indonesian economic cooperation in the light of the changing geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world, as well as prospects for further expansion of business partnerships between the countries.

