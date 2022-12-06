Go to the main site
    1st meeting of Indian, CA Security Council Secretaries takes place

    6 December 2022, 17:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first meeting of national security advisors and Security Council Secretaries of India and Central Asian countries attended by Kazakh President assistant – Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov took place in New Delhi, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the event, an informative exchange of views in the current regional and international issues on security, including the development of cooperation in areas as combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs, transnational organized crime, and international information security took place.

    The sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on security and stability in the region as well as prospects for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

    At the meeting, Nurdauletov informed his counterparts on the position of Kazakhstan on the current issues of international and regional security, made a number of proposals on establishing cooperation in the area of security as part of the CA-India Dialogue.

    The Joint Communiqué noting the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiatives on the creation of a network of regional disease and biosecurity control centers under the aegis of the UN, as well as the establishment of an International Agency for Biological Security was adopted.


