Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    1st measles cases imported from Türkiye and Russia – Kazakh Health Minister

    25 July 2023, 12:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – About 2,000 children contracted measles in Kazakhstan this year, said Health Minister Azhar Giniyat on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This year some 2,000 children were diagnosed with measles in Kazakhstan. Those were mostly unvaccinated kids,» Minister Giniyat said at the Government’s meeting, adding that the first measles cases were imported from Türkiye and Russia.

    Some of the children, in her words, spent holidays abroad or in neighboring countries contracting measles there.

    Azhar Giniyat added that the ministry tries to raise public awareness about the importance of vaccination against measles.

    According to her, the highest number of measles cases was reported in the Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 1,000 measles cases reported in Almaty
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target