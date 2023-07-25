1st measles cases imported from Türkiye and Russia – Kazakh Health Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – About 2,000 children contracted measles in Kazakhstan this year, said Health Minister Azhar Giniyat on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year some 2,000 children were diagnosed with measles in Kazakhstan. Those were mostly unvaccinated kids,» Minister Giniyat said at the Government’s meeting, adding that the first measles cases were imported from Türkiye and Russia.

Some of the children, in her words, spent holidays abroad or in neighboring countries contracting measles there.

Azhar Giniyat added that the ministry tries to raise public awareness about the importance of vaccination against measles.

According to her, the highest number of measles cases was reported in the Kazakh capital.