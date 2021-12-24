Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    1st LD: 30 confirmed dead in Bangladesh ferry fire: official

    24 December 2021, 12:12

    DHAKA. KAZINFORM At least 30 people were killed and 100 others injured after a ferry caught fire early Friday on a river in Bangladesh's Jhalokati district, about 200 km south of capital Dhaka, a senior official said.

    Md Nazmul Alam, Jhalokati district's additional deputy commissioner, told Xinhua that the vessel was carrying some 1,000 people from capital Dhaka to Barguna district in southern Bangladesh when a fire broke out in its engine room at about 3:00 a.m. local time Friday due to technical glitch, Xinhua reports.

    «Thirty bodies have so far been recovered following the accident,» he told Xinhua over the phone.

    Most of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred, said the official.

    He said a search operation is still underway for the unknown number of people missing.

    «We've come to know that the ferry was carrying about 1,000 passengers,» he said, adding that the boat has been dragged to the bank.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future