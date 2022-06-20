Go to the main site
    1st Kazakhstan-Turkey container train arrived in Iran

    20 June 2022, 07:53

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Iranian presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi participated online in the ceremony of launch of the first container train from Kazakhstan to Turkey through the territory of Iran, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    The train departed from Pavlodar, passed through the territory of Turkmenistan, and then arrived in Tehran.

    During the ceremony the heads of state gave a start to the train’s further journey to Turkey.

    In his speech the Kazakh Leader expressed gratitude to the two countries’ governments and railway administrations for the arrangement and implementation of the project.

    Organized by JSC KTZ Express the train consists of 48 containers. The length of the 12-day route is 6,336km.

    The launch of the new transnational communication route does not require cargo transshipment. It is called to help in diversification of alternative routes and in increase of containerized cargo flow via the territory of Kazakhstan.




