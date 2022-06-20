Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

1st Kazakhstan-Turkey container train arrived in Iran

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 June 2022, 07:53
1st Kazakhstan-Turkey container train arrived in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Iranian presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi participated online in the ceremony of launch of the first container train from Kazakhstan to Turkey through the territory of Iran, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The train departed from Pavlodar, passed through the territory of Turkmenistan, and then arrived in Tehran.

During the ceremony the heads of state gave a start to the train’s further journey to Turkey.

In his speech the Kazakh Leader expressed gratitude to the two countries’ governments and railway administrations for the arrangement and implementation of the project.

Organized by JSC KTZ Express the train consists of 48 containers. The length of the 12-day route is 6,336km.

The launch of the new transnational communication route does not require cargo transshipment. It is called to help in diversification of alternative routes and in increase of containerized cargo flow via the territory of Kazakhstan.




KazakhstanTemirZholy   Kazakhstan and Iran   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023