1st Kazakh-Monegasque consular consultations held

1 July 2022, 15:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The first consular consultations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco were held in the format of a video conference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Bauyrzhan Akataev, Director of the Consular Services Department of the MFA of Kazakhstan, and the Monegasque delegation was headed by the Head of the Division of Diplomatic and Consular Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco.

During the event, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere. In particular, an issue of exemption of the holders of the diplomatic passports of the two countries from the visa requirements was discussed.


Photo: gov.kz
