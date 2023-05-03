Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1st Kazakh child development centre in Beijing marks its 5th anniversary

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 May 2023, 15:35
BEIJING. KAZINFORM Baldyrgan, the first Kazakh child development centre in Beijing, celebrated its fifth anniversary, Kazinform reports.

A solemn concert was held to mark the anniversary. Children performed drama, music, and dances.

Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev congratulated the centre on this important date.

The first Kazakhstani kid’s development centre opened its doors in Beijing in 2018 with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China. Its goal is to get acquainted with the culture and national traditions of Kazakhstan and to create conditions to teach preschool children Kazakh.


Education    Kazakhstan   China  
