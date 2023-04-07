Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1st IT school opens doors in Turkistan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2023, 07:17
1st IT school opens doors in Turkistan Photo: press service of the akimat of Turkestan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The region’s 1st multilateral IT school opened in Turkistan city is purposed to train highly skills specialists, Kazinform cites the regional governor’s press service.

The school is situated at the Turkistan Hub. Governor of the region Darkhan Satybaldy surveyed the new educational facility.

The modern Dosti IT School offers more than over 20 various courses. It trains winners of international and republican IT contests. Over 80 students may study there at one time.

The school is equipped with up-to-date equipment and robotic science classes. The school curriculum is aimed at developing children's digital skills and boosting their knowledge. The school is open to children aged 10 years and over. It teaches C++ and Python programming which are widely used worldwide, as well as Blender 3D modeling and robotic science courses. The school also boasts NGT Lab to conduct laboratory practicals and project works.

Investors plan to open two more such schools.

