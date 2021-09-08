Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    1st Int’l Forum of Young Scholars kicks off in Almaty

    8 September 2021, 14:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The first International Forum of Young Scholars held under the theme «The Intellectual Potential of Independent Kazakhstan: 30 years of Formation and Development» has begun in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund’s Science Council-led Forum is dedicated to the achievements of science over the period of independence of Kazakhstan.

    The event was supported by the Kazakh National Academy of Sciences and Education and Science Ministry.

    Addressing the Forum, Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said that financing of science has doubled over the past two years and stands at KZT83.1bn this year.

    He noted that as part of the State program to develop education and science for 2020/25 financing of science will be increased to 1% of GDP.

    According to him, 315 scientific projects are being carried out by around 2,000 young scholars and researchers, with the total amount of budgetary expenditures for the projects exceeding KZR17.5bn.

    He highly commended the Kazakh scholars of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems who developed the QazVac COVID-19 vaccine.

    The International Forum of Young Scholars themed «The Intellectual Potential of Independent Kazakhstan: 30 years of Formation and Development» will be attended by over 200 speakers from 14 countries, including Kazakhstan, Belarus, UK, Germany, Canada, China, Latvia, Portugal, Russia, USA, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, and France.

    The Forum is set to feature discussions on the achievements of Kazakh science over the years of impudence. Young scholars are to present their ideas at the exhibition of scientific projects as well as put forward initiatives and proposals to develop the field at Green World and Person and Society sessions.

    The plenary session «Interaction of the State, science, and business – the key factor of innovative development of the country» is to take place as part of the Forum with the participation of reps of government bodies, Science Academies of Kazakhstan and other countries, and businesses.

    During the three-day event, open lectures on science-entrepreneurship collaboration, popular-science workshops, exhibitions, round table, and conference are to be held.

    Following the Forum, the ceremony of awarding winners of scientific competitions by the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund is to take place.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Events Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays