1st Int’l Forum of Young Scholars kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The first International Forum of Young Scholars held under the theme «The Intellectual Potential of Independent Kazakhstan: 30 years of Formation and Development» has begun in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund’s Science Council-led Forum is dedicated to the achievements of science over the period of independence of Kazakhstan.

The event was supported by the Kazakh National Academy of Sciences and Education and Science Ministry.

Addressing the Forum, Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said that financing of science has doubled over the past two years and stands at KZT83.1bn this year.

He noted that as part of the State program to develop education and science for 2020/25 financing of science will be increased to 1% of GDP.

According to him, 315 scientific projects are being carried out by around 2,000 young scholars and researchers, with the total amount of budgetary expenditures for the projects exceeding KZR17.5bn.

He highly commended the Kazakh scholars of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems who developed the QazVac COVID-19 vaccine.

The International Forum of Young Scholars themed «The Intellectual Potential of Independent Kazakhstan: 30 years of Formation and Development» will be attended by over 200 speakers from 14 countries, including Kazakhstan, Belarus, UK, Germany, Canada, China, Latvia, Portugal, Russia, USA, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, and France.

The Forum is set to feature discussions on the achievements of Kazakh science over the years of impudence. Young scholars are to present their ideas at the exhibition of scientific projects as well as put forward initiatives and proposals to develop the field at Green World and Person and Society sessions.

The plenary session «Interaction of the State, science, and business – the key factor of innovative development of the country» is to take place as part of the Forum with the participation of reps of government bodies, Science Academies of Kazakhstan and other countries, and businesses.

During the three-day event, open lectures on science-entrepreneurship collaboration, popular-science workshops, exhibitions, round table, and conference are to be held.

Following the Forum, the ceremony of awarding winners of scientific competitions by the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund is to take place.