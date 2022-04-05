1st Int'l Farabi Forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The opening of the 1st International Farabi Forum took place at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The large-scale event began with a ceremony of laying flowers at the monument of the great teacher.

Addressing the ceremony, the rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit Tuimebayev noted that the phenomenon of Al-Farabi is indeed unprecedented.

«Al-Farabi is not only a great thinker but also a scholar of planetary level who contributed to the spiritual growth of humanity. The historic mission of today's forum is to expand the outlook of the youth through Al-Farabi's teaching, develop new areas of Al-Farabi studies by integrating historic and modern values, as well as discuss areas of Al-Farabi's teachings and in general,» said the rector.

General Consul of Uzbekistan in Almaty city Abror Fatkhullayev also pointed to the importance of the invaluable and rich legacy of the scholar.

«Great Al-Farabi made a huge contribution to all spheres of science at the time. He was the first medieval scholar to begin teaching on the features of the social fabric. He was truly a person of the world, who combined different spiritual values. The works of Al-Farabi directly influenced the ideology and science in Europe in the Medieval Ages and the Renaissance. His teaching on peace, humanity, and justice is of special relevance today as the world faces new challenges and threats,» said Abror Fatkhullayev.

As part of the Forum, a number of scientific conferences, seminars, and round tables are to take place.