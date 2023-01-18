Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1st hub school opens its doors in Aktobe region

18 January 2023, 11:53
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The first hub school of the region opened its doors in the village of Bestamak, Alga district, the press service of the Governor of Aktobe region reports.

770 pupils are studying at the Bestamak secondary school. 27 classes and workshops were equipped. Besides a STEM laboratory and an art studio, a TV studio, and a library with a co-working area were opened there as part of the charitable project of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna fund.

Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task the Comfortable School national project kicked off in Kazakhstan. It is purposed to build unified-standard schools and tackle place shortage at schools.

«Another important project is the development of the potential of rural hub schools funded by the Kazakhstan Khalkyna fund. The rural hub schools which adopt the teaching methodologies of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools will be also built in several districts of the region. The project will help rural students get access to high-quality education and consolidate education resources,» Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

The development of the potential of rural hub schools project is aimed at raising education quality, implementing the best teaching practices, and providing schools with the necessary equipment.


