    1st forum of people’s coalition supporting Tokayev’s candidacy in presidential election starts

    6 October 2022, 16:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The people’s coalition set up today to support Kazakhstan’s current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds its forum in the capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Head of State is reported to take part in the event.

    Earlier Amanat party chairman Yerlan Koshanov announced the establishment of the people’s coalition supporting Tokayev in the early presidential election the country to hold on November 20.

    According to Koshanov, alongside Amanat party several parties and political associations nominate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a presidential candidate. The people’s coalition supporting Tokayev in the presidential election was established to that end, he added.

    He also said that the coalition is to hold its first forum today.


    Photo:t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

