1st Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers kicks off in Kazakh capital

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 September 2019, 09:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers has kicked off in the Kazakh capital this morning. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend, Kazinform reports.

The mission of the forum is to strengthen and further develop literary and cultural ties between the Asian countries as well as demonstrate the modern face of sovereign Kazakhstan and its spiritual values.

Attending the event are 80 delegates from 38 countries, including Nobel Prize nominees.

Day 1 will include two panel sessions within the framework of which the participants will focus on the problems and ways of development of Asian literature.

The First Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers is set to run through September 6.

The Forum is organized with the support of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union.


