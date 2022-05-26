1st Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first Eurasian Economic Forum has started its work in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov addressed the participants of the event with his welcoming remarks.

In his words, the Eurasian Economic Union has the potential of turning into a big player of global economy and helping eliminate imbalances in the global economic landscape.

Japarov added that the world is witnessing unprecedented changes and it is high time for the Eurasian Economic Union to catapult into a dominating position.