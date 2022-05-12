Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1st Deputy PM reveals what makes Kazakhstan attractive for investors

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2022, 16:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar named three factors that make Kazakhstan attractive for potential investors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in the Kazakh capital this Thursday, First Deputy Prime Minister Sklyar said diversified energy sources, logistics, and vast natural resources make Kazakhstan attractive for potential investors.

He also pointed out that Kazakhstan boasts substantial potential for production and further export of green energy.

Roman Sklyar continued by telling the German side about the ongoing ambitious reforms in Kazakhstan.

In his words, Kazakhstan has opened a new page in its history by embarking on a path of political and socioeconomic reforms spearheaded by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Announced in the President’s recent state-of-the-nation address this March the reforms are a part of the concept of a New Kazakhstan. The focal point of the concept is letting each citizen of the country form its political agenda and make political decisions.

According to Sklyar, a new concept of investment policy is set to be developed in order to boost Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness.

«Amid the turbulence observed in the global economy cooperation between our countries comes to the fore. Both countries share common values and are committed to strengthening peace and stability,» he concluded.


Investment projects    Kazakhstan and Germany   Government of Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan  
