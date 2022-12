1st deputy Governor of Pavlodar region named

30 December 2022, 10:27

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Khasar Khabylbekov is appointed as the 1st deputy Governor of Pavlodar region for energy, housing and utilities infrastructure, and construction, the press service of the Pavlodar region Governor informs.

Born in 1986 he is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, Kazakh Institute of Science of Law and Foreign Affairs.

Photo by Valery Bugaev.