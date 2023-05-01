1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan pays working visit to Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to U.S., First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov held a number of bilateral meetings, during which the parties discussed the outcomes of the recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Astana and outlined prospects for the further development of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

The talks with the top officials of the White House, the State Department, the Pentagon and members of the U.S. Congress were held in a constructive and business-like way. Underlining the shared priorities in politics, security, trade, both sides confirmed their commitment to continue building up mutually beneficial cooperation, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meetings, the Kazakh diplomat briefed his American counterparts about the ongoing reforms in our country, including the outcomes of recent parliamentary elections. Welcoming the comprehensive reforms, the U.S. side reiterated its support for the Kazakh government's efforts to implement them.

The talks held with Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma, allowed discussing the strengthening of people-to-people contacts and collaboration in the consular services. The meeting with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, highlighted the significant interest in intensifying political dialogue. During the conversation, topical issues of energy and regional security were also discussed.

Meetings with ISN’s Assistant Secretary Eliot Kang and Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart allowed discussing the development of nuclear energy and the importance of ensuring the non-proliferation regime, as well as approaches to implementing President Tokayev’s initiative on an International Agency for Biological Safety.

The main focus of the meetings with members of the U.S. Congress was on the importance of intensifying inter-parliamentary contacts, as well as establishing permanent normal trade relations between Kazakhstan and the United States and repealing the Jackson-Vanik amendment.