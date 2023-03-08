1st deputy director general of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sabit Rziyev was appointed as the 1st deputy director general of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP and elected as a member of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP Board, Kazinform refers to the press service of KazTransOil JSC.

Prior to the appointment he served as the head of the Shymkent oil pipeline department of KazTransOil JSC.

Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP is a joint venture of KazTransOil JSC and China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company Ltd.