    1st deputy chairman of Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency relieved of post

    20 December 2021, 10:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yermek Ospanov has been relieved of the post of the first deputy chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1982 Ospanov is a native of East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from KIMEP, the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University and the IE Business School in Spain.

    Prior to taking up the post of the first deputy chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring in February 2020, he was the adviser to the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence
