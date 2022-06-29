Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

1st deputy akim of Abai region appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2022, 13:47
1st deputy akim of Abai region appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aidyn Karimov was appointed the first deputy akim (governor) of Abai region with the approval of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1988 in Semey, Aidyn Karimov graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy and the KazGUU.

Throughout his career he worked for JSC «National Information Technologies», the offices of akims (mayors) of Astana and Semey cities, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

Since 2016 he has held numerous posts at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals   Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty