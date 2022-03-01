Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1st consular consultations between Kazakhstan and Bahrain held

1 March 2022, 19:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first consular consultations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Bahrain took place via videoconference, initiated by the Kazakhstani side.

The heads of consular services of Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Bahrain, Bauyrzhan Akatayev and Ibrahim Al-Meslimani participated in the consultations, exchanging opinions on the topical matters of bilateral cooperation in the consular field, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the videoconference, both parties discussed the issues of mutual liberalization of visa regimes, recognition of vaccination passports, protection of the rights and interests of citizens of the two countries, as well as combating human trafficking and illegal migration.

During his speech, Bauyrzhan Akatayev noted that through the coordinated and efficient work of law enforcement agencies and diplomats of the two countries in 2021, 23 citizens of Kazakhstan, victims of human trafficking, were returned to their homeland. In addition, since the beginning of this year, 2 Kazakh citizens have been extradited on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

In conclusion, both parties expressed hope to further extend their contacts in order to promote cooperation on consular matters.

