1st Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Central Asian Media Forum has kicked off in Astana today. Serving as a unique platform for collaboration, the forum is called to create a single media space for the Central Asian countries. Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex is the partner of the event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 100 experts were invited to the event. They are the laureates of the Pulitzer Prize, world-famous politicians, international and local journalists, influencers, heads of international organizations and media experts.

The two-day forum will focus on the acute issues of media development, enabling the participants to exchange best practices in this sphere.

For the first time in the region, the issues of measuring regional identity, new media development, AI technologies in media, future of creative industries in Central Asia, opportunities of regional and global cooperation for information security ensuring, fake news in post-truth era, media literacy and women’s role in media will be discussed.

Founder of Peace One Day global project Jeremy Gilley, who could pause the Afghan War for one day and established the UN International Day of Peace at the UN General Assembly, together with Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen, will take the floor at the event.

The headliners of the Forum are Hollywood actor and legendary boxer Roy Jones, four-time New York Times best-selling author, Liz Welch, author of the «Eagle-Huntress» book, and author of dBillions, the world’s most popular YouTube project, with over 18 billion subscribers.



