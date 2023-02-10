1st Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum kicks off in Turkistan

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum started its work in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

The parliaments of five Central Asian nations are set to focus on priority directions for expanding inter-parliamentary relations and pressing issues on the development of the common spiritual and cultural space.

Currently, members of the parliaments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan hold bilateral meetings, and debate pressing issues, including trans-border water resources of great concern to the southern regions with a population of some 3 million people.

The forum is called to discuss the joint use of trans-border water resources, ensuring ecological and environmental stability, and other issues of great importance for the entire Central Asian region.

The forum is expected to contribute to positive solution of problems of regional security, development of joint infrastructure and logistics projects, transit and transport potential of the region, and alternative supply routes from Central Asia.



Photo:press service of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan





