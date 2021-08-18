Go to the main site
    1st batch of Vero Cell vaccine arrives in Turkestan region

    18 August 2021, 13:41

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 52 doses of China’s Vero Cell vaccine against coronavirus arrived in Turkestan region, the Governor’s press service reports.

    Locals may choose what vaccine to get, in particular, homegrown QazVac, Spuntik V, HayatVax, Coronavac and Vero Cell. The vaccines are available at all polyclinics and vaccination centres. 736,460 doses of the vaccine were delivered there.

    As of today, 686,742 locals got the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine or 96%, 531,942 the 2nd dose or 80%.

    For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 139 coronavirus cases. Since the pandemic outbreak there were recorded 11,898 cases.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

