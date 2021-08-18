Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

1st batch of Vero Cell vaccine arrives in Turkestan region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 August 2021, 13:41
1st batch of Vero Cell vaccine arrives in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 52 doses of China’s Vero Cell vaccine against coronavirus arrived in Turkestan region, the Governor’s press service reports.

Locals may choose what vaccine to get, in particular, homegrown QazVac, Spuntik V, HayatVax, Coronavac and Vero Cell. The vaccines are available at all polyclinics and vaccination centres. 736,460 doses of the vaccine were delivered there.

As of today, 686,742 locals got the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine or 96%, 531,942 the 2nd dose or 80%.

For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 139 coronavirus cases. Since the pandemic outbreak there were recorded 11,898 cases.


Coronavirus   Turkestan region    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare   Sputnik V   HayatVax   Vero Cell  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty