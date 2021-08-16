Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1st batch of Vero Cell arrived in Atyrau rgn

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 August 2021, 18:13
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM China’s Vero Cell vaccine against COVID-19 will be available in 15 vaccination rooms of the region since August 17, Kazinform reports.

The first 10,000 doses of the 1st and 2nd components of China’s Vero Cell vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered to the pharmaceutical storage facility in Atyrau region. The vaccine will be distributed among the vaccination rooms in the region.

The vaccine will be administered in 2 doses 21-28 days apart.

The WHO recommends it for adults aged 18 and older.


