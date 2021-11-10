Go to the main site
    1st batch of Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Kazakhstan until Nov 15

    10 November 2021, 10:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first batch of Pfizer vaccine is set to be delivered to Kazakhstan until November 15, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s session, Minister Tsoi revealed the first batch of Pfizer vaccine consisting of 379,000 doses will be delivered to Kazakhstan until November 15.

    In his words, Kazakhstan has purchased over 4.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in order to inoculate children aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. This will allow to vaccinate over 2.1 million Kazakhstanis eligible for the vaccine.

    According to Minister Tsoi, in order to properly store the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine, Kazakhstan had procured low ultra-cold storage equipment which was delivered to 16 regions of the country.

    Earlier Alexei Tsoi told the Government the revaccination campaign is about to start countrywide on November 22.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

